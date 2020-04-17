“Maldini still sees me ugly”

The goal of Jared Borgetti against Italy in the World cup Korea-Japan 2002 he is reaching the age of majority, as the next 13 of June will celebrate 18 years of that jewel, which is regarded as one of the most aesthetic works in the history of the World.

Borgetti was invented, an auction spectacular after a centre of Cuauhtémoc Blanco to a steely defensive Italian composed by Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro, who also had to Gianluigi Buffon as a goalie.

It was precisely Maldini, who just surpassed the coronavirus, the man that was Jared in such a move and perhaps the one who most surprised by the type of the auction which left standing to Buffon, which still brings bad memories to Maldini, according to the exdelantero mexican, who shared an image precisely with Maldini, during a game of legends.

“The day Del Piero and I both remember our goals in the Mexico vs Italy 2002, but I think that Maldini never exceeded that, I won the header, I still looks ugly”, commented the exartillero of Santos Laguna.

Borgetti scored two goals in two World cups contested, the first against Ecuador and the second to Italy in 2002. In Germany 2006 the attacker who then ended their relationship with Bolton Wanderers, it was white before Iran and Argentina, since he did not play against Angola and Portugal due to injury.