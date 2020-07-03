“Malmkrog”, the great movie sensory of Cristi Puiu

In a green formal as clear as bewitching, the filmmaker Romanian draws obsessions intellectual of our time, and orchestra with a great movie-trip on the language.

At the end of the continued discussion more than an hour orchestrated five votes in the middle of a room the end of the Nineteenth century, Olga finds himself facing a dead end rhetoric. Devoid of arguments, breathless in the face of an opponent silently triumphant, the young woman flickers and then suddenly collapses. The battle is over. It is as well that closes the first movement of Malmkrogperhaps the most beautiful in the film.

His first feature film, The Death of Dante Larazescu (2006), where he peered across the few hours which precede the extinction of a body, until the banquet family Sieranevada in 2016, Cristi Puiu stretches patiently for a system up to its exhaustion, until it hit the breaking point, putting all of a sudden his characters in the face of the abyss.

Fragmented into six chapters, his new film tells the story of the day to a manor house in Transylvania, where five aristocrats confined·es are converse and philosophize around various topics of metaphysics. In a green formal crystal clear and dazzling, to approximate a little more the film Puiu of the ballet, each of the chapters of Malmkrog transcribed in its own way along this path towards the abyss.