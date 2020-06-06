Man of Steel 2 : A sequel with Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, and Zack Snyder is it possible ?

During the Comic Con San Diego 2019, Henry Cavill has entrusted to you be keen to reprise the role of Superman in Man of Steel 2. Except that here, a year is past, and the continued adventures solo of the super-hero always appears to be also fuzzy. The hopes are reborn, however, since Deadline said that Henry Cavill was negotiating its return in the DCEU as Superman. If the american media says it is still not an Man of Steel 2this is not the opinion of Mikey Sutton, always well informed about the news of the projects of super-heroes. This comes to deny the information on the YouTube channel Lords of the Long Box. According to him, AT&T, the parent company of the Warner clearly contemplates to provide a sequel to Man of Steel and account to capitalize on the Snyder Cut within the project on Superman.

Superman confronts Black Adam in a concept art for Man of Steel 2 (credit : Boss Logic)

This is not all, the investigator also brings up the possibility that Black Adam confronts Superman in this sequel. According to the sources of Mikey Sutton, The Rock would be motivated for this project, and Dany Garcia (ex-wife) and manager ofHenry Cavill would really bring these two characters to the screen. With regard to the implementation of the project, J. J. Abrams (Star Wars 9) was considered in the orders of making reboots a thing on Superman and Green Lantern, but Zack Snyder could tackle Man of Steel 2. Mikey Sutton states that no discussion is underway for the choice of the producer, but that put Zack Snyder at the direction of the project would be a brilliant idea. If the possibility to find Black Adam in the face of Superman in Man of Steel 2 we packs ahead of time, however, we need to wait for confirmations official before declaring victory too soon !