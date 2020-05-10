Man of Steel 2 : Henry Cavill is interested to take over the role of Superman ?

Will remain, will not remain… To what time it is, no one is able to say with certainty whether or not Henry Cavill will be one day back in the skin of Superman (but if this is not the case, we have ideas of actors to replace him !). Persistent rumours, which emerged in the aftermath of the release of Justice Leaguehave created doubt among the fans : from, these are in the blur ! However, according to Robert Roecken, a YouTubeur and graphic designer, the actor would be leaving for the sequel of the adventures solo of Clark Kent. “He said he still wants to play Superman. He wants a sequel to Man of Steel. He wants to explore how this affects someone to have absolute powers, so many stories to tell about what drives him” has entrusted to the latter, who spoke with the actor at the Comic Con San Diego.

However, if Henry Cavill was present at the Comic Con San Diegothis was not in the context of its role within the DCEUbut its series Netflix The Witcher. This did not appear to have prevented him from dwelling on the question of Man of Steel 2 with Robert Roecken, as it was unveiled on Twitter in a post!!! It will all depend on if the rumor that J. J. Abrams (Star Wars 9) will be in charge of making reboots a thing on Superman and Green Lantern are confirmed or invalidated by the Warner Bros. If it turns out to be the filmmaker chosen by the studios to bring a new perspective on the avenger came from Krypton, then we must definitely say good-bye to Henry Cavill in the role of Clark Kent… a story to follow, so !