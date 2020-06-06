Man of Steel 2: Is a Sequel With Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson and Zack Snyder Possible?

Henry Cavill (Superman) facing Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) in Man of Steel 2? We sign direct, especially if Zack Snyder is in the making!

At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Henry Cavill said he was ready to take on the role of Superman in Man of Steel 2. Except that here it is, a year has passed, and this sequel to the solo adventures of the superhero still seems as vague. Hopes have risen, however, since Deadline claimed that Henry Cavill was negotiating his return to the DCEU as a Superman. If the American media says that there is still no question of a Man of Steel 2, this is not the opinion of Mikey Sutton, always well informed on the news of the projects of superheroes. The latter has just denied the information on the YouTube channel Lords of the Long Box. According to him, AT&T, the parent company of Warner clearly plans to offer a sequel to Man of Steel and intends to capitalize on the Snyder Cut within the project on Superman.

That’s not all, the investigator also raises the possibility that Black Adam faces Superman in this sequel. According to the sources of Mikey Sutton, The Rock would be motivated for this project, and Dany Garcia (his ex-wife) and manager of Henry Cavill would really seek to bring these two characters on the screen. As for the realization of the project, JJ Abrams (Star Wars 9) was considered at the controls of the reboots on Superman and Green Lantern, but Zack Snyder could tackle Man of Steel 2.Mikey Sutton clarified that no discussion is underway for the choice of the director, but that to put Zack Snyder at the direction of the project would be a brilliant idea. If the possibility of finding Black Adam against Superman in Man of Steel 2 excites us in advance, it will however be necessary to wait for official confirmations before declaring victory too quickly!