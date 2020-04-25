Man of Steel : how long Henry Cavill has he made to have the body of Superman ?

Subscriber to the characters with big muscles, Henry Cavill had to train hard to get his physique of super-heroes.

Currently on Netflix in the series The Witcher, Henry Cavill displays once again his stature imposing. It is not the first time that the actor 36-year-old stands out in a role very muscular. In 2013 already, he embodied the mythical Superman in Man of Steel Zack Snyder, the film released on Thursday 19 march 2020 on France 3. It has renfilé his briefs red three years later in Batman vs Supermanand then Justice League in 2017. But is not a Superman who wants to ! To obtain the physical worthy of the famous kryptonien, it has undergone the training intensive a coach without mercy. “I was traumatized”confided then Henry Cavill.

On the menu : sweat daily for 11 months. On the set, he explains, have been “a mouthful“every day of 5000 calories, make all the efforts in the world to have the coolest air and natural as possible when the cameras are rolling. Henry Cavill has all the same got a little boost by putting on under his suit, a thin layer of foam, the history of draw a little more in his muscles.

Too muscular for The Witcher

And it is (almost) nothing compared to his preparation for The Witcherthe series Netflix adapted from the video game of the same name. In addition to an intense training, the actor is then deprived of water for several days in order to display a silhouette more prominent, and make “its very thin skin so that it sticks to the muscles”. “The diet is hard and you’re hungry but when you déshydrates for three days, you come to the point where on the last day, you can almost smell the water when she is near”, he explained on the set of the Graham Norton Show.

Henry Cavill was such a good student, that his musculature has also been a problem to the costumers who had seen a fair bit. Her outfit of leather was so tight that it wore out very quickly, forcing its teams to constantly need patching.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news