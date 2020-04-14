Man of Steel : Michael Shannon defends the right to end the controversial Superman – News Movie

The DCEU Zack Snyder has created controversy as soon as Man of Steelincluding pushing Superman has crossed a certain taboo to the end. An act justified by Zod…

It’s been seven years that Man of Steel is released, and as seven years is a long time, a small reminder of the facts : caught in a battle of cataclysmic (which has already caused much ink to flow in and of itself, given the number of collateral damage), the villain Zod and Superman fall in a building filled with civilians. Superman manages to control, in part, Zod, but the latter began to fire lasers with his eyes to kill a family of earthlings could not escape. Real test for Superman, who manages to prevent the lasers get closer to the innocent and is found, without alternative, required to break the neck of Zod, killing him on the spot.

Very naughty to Zod

Zack Snyder was, therefore, the Superman Henry Cavill particularly the test from the introduction of the DCEU with a double test as frightening as taking : the cruel Zod force Kal-El to choose between the lives of earthlings, or a kryptonien, and most importantly, shoot to kill, a forbidden moral to number of super-hero. It is this last point that has come to crystallize the rejection of a part of the fans of this version of Superman.

The character was beautiful to be devastated by his action (an essential element for the construction to come for the character, but nobody can ever know), a lot of fans have not appreciated that the super-hero symbol of purity, becomes a killer. Though Zod himself does not disadvantage, or rather the one who embodies, Michael Shannon. He explains to CinemaBlend :

Ah that is safe it seems less nice to the little Jesus in the Midwest

“I do not believe that there was another way to end it, really. I mean, Zod says ‘it’s you or me, I will not let you survive, I’ll kill you if you do are killing me not’.”

And it is also a reminder that if Superman does nothing, at that moment, earthlings innocent people will die from laser-cut, which is not very nice. But it is true that Zack Snyder is particularly front-end in its proposal for the adaptation and spares not the fans who were waiting can be a universe and a hero that is more positive (even when this is not the first time he kills his opponent).

In essence, it may be on the bottom him, as we know it, with the rejection of Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice and operation rescue furniture Justice League… which we are still waiting for the Snyder Cut elsewhere.