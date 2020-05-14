Management of coronavirus : Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump “crazy”

Questioned Tuesday by the BBC, the actor Robert De Niro has heavily criticized the management of the epidemic of coronavirus in the United States by Donald Trump.

“You’re a weirdo who says things around which people try to dance, has pestered the american comedian. He wants to be re-elected. He cares to know how many people die”.

“It’s like Shakespearean the whole thing” – actor Robert de Niro is how the coronavirus outbreak is being handled in the US#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/k64t3Mhcl9 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 12, 2020

The actor, 76-year-old has also pointed the finger at scientists around the u.s. president, not enough critical according to him : “They are a little more at the time of the hearings, trying to predict with any tact what it may come to pass”, he noted.

However, it noted the attitude of the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, a member of this board close to Trump, who did not hesitate to correct some of the remarks of its president.

At the age of 76, Robert De Niro has often been shown to be virulent towards the policy pursued by the 45e president of the United States.

The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country both in the number of deaths in that case, with 84.136 death for 1.390.764 case. At least 243.430 people have been declared cured.