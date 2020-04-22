Manchester City already have the signing that will be the replacement for Kun Aguero

Manchester City start thinking about the eventual replacement of Sergio Aguero, who finishes his contract in 2021

Hugo Avalos April 21, 2020 · 09:56 hs

Pep Guardiola he knows that sooner or later you need to think about a replacement Sergio Kun Aguero. Given this, the option that most appeals to the technical Manchester City it is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal.

According to reports The Nationalthe set citizen prepares an offer to stay with the services of Aubameyang. Guardiola knows very well not only for it in the Arsenal, but also in the Borussia Dortmundwhen the Catalan was heading for Bayern Munich.

The gabonese could be the replacement of the Kun Aguero, who could realize your output in June of 2021. The argentine would have no intentions of renewing his contract, despite the fact that Manchester City want to retain it for a longer time.

If the Kun you decide not to renew, the immediate option will be Aubameyang. Their equipment Arsenal might negociate, as they shall settle their accounts, affected by the crisis of the coronavirus and the departure of one of their figures could solve your economy.

