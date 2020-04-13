Manchester City willing to pay 111 M€ by Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez (22 years) has been identified by the FC Barcelona as the successor of Luis Suarez in front. In fact, the presence of Lionel Messi, who has already blessed the player of Inter Milan in the Selection of Argentinayou can be the key to get your landing in the Camp Nou. However, the catalans are not the only ones who are aware of their situation.

Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola at the wheel of his project, has also expressed its intention of getting their services (like Real Madrid). The current champion of the Premier Leaguea title that unless major surprise lease in favour of Liverpool, is aware of the need to find sooner rather than later to spare Sergio Aguero.

According to what is published in the Daily Express, the club’s Etihad Stadium, I would be completely willing to pay the amount of the termination clause of Lautaro. It is worth remembering that, at least during the first two weeks of the next month of July, that amount of economic will be 111 M€. Without a doubt, the squad citizen he wants to compete until the last moment with the club, by the south american.

The duo that form the Bahía Blanca tip of the spear with Romelu Lukaku at Inter is a real safe value for Antonio Conte, a man who will do the unspeakable to that Lautaro continue his time at the Giuseppe Meazza. According to the above-mentioned means, the entity led by Josep Maria Bartomeu preferred to negotiate an agreement with the nerazzurri to not perform the disbursement of 111 M€. A question that, as is evident, it could include pieces of exchange, figuring Arturo Vidal among the main candidates to leave the City Condal.