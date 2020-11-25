Mandy Moore was very ill early in her pregnancy

The actress says that the first trimester of pregnancy was not easy, and she ended up losing a lot of weight.

Mandy Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, revealed in an interview with SiriusXM radio show The Jess Cagle Show that she was ‘very ill’ early in her pregnancy.

The ‘This Is Us’ star commented that although she feels ‘very lucky’ to be pregnant, she confesses that the first trimester of pregnancy was not easy, and she ended up losing a lot of weight due to the problems she had.

“I was super sick at first, but I was at home. So, you know … I didn’t need to lose my job. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and got sick all day. I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight. I just stayed in bed all day, ”he remembers now that he’s on the home stretch.

“I was lucky that I feel much better now, but also, I feel that I have regained my energy and I feel good,” she said.

The 36-year-old actress also commented that she is anxious and ‘very excited’ to give birth to her son.