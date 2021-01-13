CELEBRITIES

MANICURE: DEMI LOVATO’S DRAWN BOOB NAILS SCREAM GIRL POWER



In this world where we have to fight (and endure) ideals totally unreal and unattainable beauty, especially with regard to the female breast, the new manicure of  Demi Lovato is a blatant reminder that all breasts are different, but equally beautiful.

The pop star shared her new nails screaming GIRL POWER on Instagram and we love them for it!

 



 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

” All boobs are beautiful, ” wrote Demi in the post caption and tagged nail artist Natalie Minerva, better known on Instagram as @nailswag. The tits illustrated in such a simple and precise blow up our fangirling .

Sure we’re talking about nails, but to get an important message across, sometimes it’s more powerful to use a “light” medium – and that’s the power of pop culture.

Demi is always at the forefront of using her resonance to send body positive messages , as she candidly admitted that she struggled for a long time to accept her own body .

