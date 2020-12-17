MANICURE WITH HEARTS AND SKELETON PANTS: A FANTASTIC NEW LOOK FROM DUA LIPA

The famous New York nail artist of the celebs, Mei Kawajiri, shared on her Instagram account the new set of nails she created for Dua Lipa, one of the two most loyal customers.

A romantic manicure with a lilac pearl base on which she drew lots of pink hearts and fantastic white sparkles.

After admiring this fabulous nail art, we jumped into the feed of the ” Future Nostalgia ” singer and to our surprise, we discovered that the pop princess had paired her heart nails with amazing skeleton pants.

Can we call this look “in love to the core”? Sure, we can.

After spending the fall in London to work on her virtual concert “Studio 2054”, Dua returned to the United States to hug her boyfriend Anwar Hadid again.

Who knows maybe she even saw her boyfriend’s newborn niece who became an uncle. Anwar is in fact the younger brother of Gigi Hadid who recently welcomed the first daughter with Zayn.