Mank : everything we know about the upcoming movie by David Fincher

The new film from David Fincher that is very soon. The information was released by the producer and screenwriter Eric Roth. After 6 years of absence in the film, and the brilliant Gone Girl launched in 2014, Mankthe new feature film from the director, you are expected to arrive on Netflix in the coming month of October. A news that will delight many movie fans, for whom the expectation of a return of the production company behind, among others, The Fight Club and The Social Network it became increasingly unbearable. In recent years, Fincher has worked for the television, putting his mark on the series as House of Cards or Mindhunter. A couple of months of the release of the highly anticipated Manktherefore, it is the point about all the information that you already have in the film.

A scenario written by Jack Fincher, the father of David Fincher

Mank it will be a biopic about the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, known for having written Citizen Kane Orson Welles has long been regarded as the best film of all time. The movie should focus on this period and the conflicts between a Mankiewicz alcoholic and Orson Welles, that would have sent the writer of the Kemper Campbell Ranch to finish the script Citizen Kaneof any distraction. A large part of the film was shot on location.

The scenario Mank it was not written by any person who is the father of David Fincher, the journalist and writer Jack Fincher, who died in 2003, that is credited in the scenario. He had been commissioned in 1997 to write the script for a biographical film about Howard Hughes, in 1997, with Kevin Spacey in the main role. The script will become in a couple of years later Aviator Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of the man of business. John Logan will be the only one credited on the screenplay for the film.

A black and white film

The rumor in the last few months, but Eric Roth has stated that Mank indeed, it would be a black and white film, the first to be signed by David Fincher. “It is an amazing work. He has made a film in black-and-white, like those of the 1930s. Looks like a film from the 1930s and this is what it feels like. 6 people will see it but it is a movie” exceptional”, commented Roth. Therefore, we can expect a movie sublime, more that the filmmaker has been surrounded by Erik Messerschmidt, its primary operator in Mindhunterto build a visual mood, very special.

A casting interesting

The casting has always been an important part of the films of David Fincher. No one has forgotten the performance of Edward Norton in The Fight ClubJesse Eisenberg in The Social Network or Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl. For playing Herman J. Mankiewicz, the director of the us, has chosen Gary Oldman, rewarded by 2018 for an Oscar for his metamorphosis to Winston Churchill in The Hours Of Darkness. The English actor will be surrounded by Amanda Seyfried, who will play the actress Marion Davies, one of the main inspirations for Citizen Kane. Lily Collins plays the secretary of the writer Rita Alexander. Tom Burke noted that in Only God Forgivesplay Orson Welles.

Download the new edition of GQ magazine, may/June, by clicking here.