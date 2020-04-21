Manu Dibango, the route of a holy voice of jazz

“Voice is naked” : Manu Dibango

Replay five episodes from 20 to 24 April, to 20 hours, on France culture

A laugh, cascading, huge and warm. The one of Manu Dibango, a saxophonist renowned worldwide and who died on 24 march 2020, at the age of 86, carried away by the coronavirus. His voice, his sense of humor and his work, all of a sudden, we seem so close to listening to this replay, as proposed by France culture.

The journalist Jerome Sandlarz had met the artist in him, in 2013, Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne). Reminiscing his childhood memories, the jazzman born in Douala in 1933, draws the political context of Cameroon under German domination until 1918, then French until 1960. His protestant parents, practitioners, education is rigid, the awakening to the music by the religious song.

1972, the decisive year

At 15, he landed in France, in Sarthe, with three kilos of coffee (1) in his suitcase to pay his first month’s pension. Housed in a family home, his second” umbilical cord “there, he pursued his studies.

In a summer camp, he met Francis Bebey, a writer and musician from cameroon. It will give him a taste of jazz. He discovers the Paris nightlife of the 1950s, begins to occur in private clubs that will take him to Brussels. He there made the acquaintance of his future wife, the artist and the model ” Coco “.

In this course fascinating, and so frustrating to summarize, 1972 marks a turning point. “Manu” is revealed worldwide by the hit ” Soul Makossa “, which is the focus of the fourth episode. Name of a dance, urban cameroon, makossa means ” to stir your hips “.

A piece that will propel in America, and who will be repeatedly plagiarized. First by Michael Jackson, with “ Wanna Be Starting Something “, then Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna…” The ying and the yang “, reverse of the success, the philosopher, the artist. The humility of the great.