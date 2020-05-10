many of the stars invited to the party

The wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney took place this weekend in Rhode Island. The opportunity to review the prestigious “guest list” of the event.

It was the appointment of the stars not to be missed this weekend : the grand wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island, on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October 2019. Among the 150 guests, there were, of course, the families and close friends of the actress of 29 years, and the art dealer of New York, who accompanied them throughout this weekend of festivities, but especially of actresses, singers, or directors of international renown.

The objectives of the paparazzi were so focused on Emma Stone, best friend of the actress of”Hunger Games”, wearing a dress of grey velvet, on Kris Jenner, in a long black dress in strapless silver and bearing a famous bag “Saddle” signed Dior, and actress Sienna Miller, wearing a beautiful red dress with puffy sleeves. The screenwriter and film producer David O. Russell, a close collaborator and friend of the bride, was also present, very stylish in a black suit classic.

Ashley Olsen was photographed as she came out of a car with her companion, Louis Eisner, a painter. The former actress converted into a stylist was wearing a majestic black dress dotted with small white dots, and thick black glasses.

According to “People”the singer Adele and comedian Amy Schumer were also part of the list of guests sorted on the shutter. Friday, 18 October, Nicole Richie and her husband, singer Joel Madden and Cameron Diaz have, themselves, attended the rehearsal dinner under a white tent.

A first photo stealth of a married couple

For the rest, the newlyweds have not yet unveiled official photos of the wedding. TMZ, however, has revealed a snapshot of the couple caught peeking at the event. You can see Jennifer Lawrence wearing a top bun and a pearl necklace, and her husband in black suit and bow tie.

