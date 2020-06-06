Marathon the Terminator at the Grand Rex in Paris for the reopening

By

Elodie D. · Published on June 6, 2020 at 10: 16

· Updated June 6, 2020 at 10: 25 am

Want to relive the Terminator movies on the big screen ? For its reopening, the Grand Rex in Paris rebroadcasts the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator and Terminator 2 Thursday 25 June 2020 ! The marathon is 10 euros, make sure to book your seats.

After two months of closure due to the coronavirusthe The Grand Rex reopens its doors with a bang with many classic movies. Program, Blade Runner, the Lord of the Rings, Titanic, Casino, and the Terminator James Cameronplanned for 25th June 2020 ! Yes, the cinema on the Grands Boulevards decided to give pleasure to moviegoers with lovely diffusion, in all its magnificent bathroom in Grand largeand in a select committee.

For younger children, it reminds us as the Terminator – played by Arnold Schwarzenegger – is a cyborg 2025 sent in 1984 to kill a young woman, Sarah Connorincluding the unborn child must save humanity. At the same time, Kyle Reese, a durable arrived also from the future to fight the robot, and help the young woman… of Course, in the first installment, Terminator fails, and it is thus that in Terminator 2a new robot is sent in 1995 to eliminate the son of Sarah Connor.

The program as well, a marathon cinema who will start at 18.45 with the first film, to make transitions at 21.15 with Terminator 2. Between the two sessions, the room will be closed and the spectators forced to go out, to proceed to a cleaning. In accordance with the health rules imposed for the re-opening of the cinemait will leave an empty square between each group, and include (if possible) a mask during the session.

Moreover, the Grand Rex features VIP tickets to avoid the queue and watch the movie with the other 9 people in the upstairs private mezzanine, with a glass of champagne and relish the choice. The quoted rate is 50 euros for a session !