Marco Pantani, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Lara Fabian : in the year 1970, the seed of the stars

Mega stars, icons, or simple markers of a time in our lives, there are many personalities born in this year and it is always present in our memories.

You know all of them. Are fifty years of age this year, and that have marked the history or, at least, that of our lives. They and we have made or continue to make us vibrate. Because they are the reflection of an era. Or simply because they represent monuments etched in our memory.

Who has forgotten the deceased Marco Pantani, the legendary Pirate of Cesena, whose big ears earned him the nickname of Elefantino, the little elephant ? In pure climber, he climbed on the roof of the cycling world in 1998-1999, winning the Tour of France and Italy, before descending into the affairs of doping, and of dying alone in his hotel room in 2004. Or if promising Fabio Casartelli, olympic champion on the road in ‘ 92, and tragically died on the slopes – above-below – the Door of aspet, while it is the team-mate of the now sulphurous Lance Armstrong ? They were both born in 1970, as the Belgian Peter Van Petegem, winner of the Tour of Flanders in 1999 and 2003, and the Paris-Roubaix, also in 2003.

The story also holds that a certain Andre Agassi came into the world on April 29, 1970. With its 60 ATP titles, 8 Grand Slams, his Expertise and his olympic title, he remains a mythical figure in tennis, inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011, as his wife, the champion Steffi Graf, who has access to them, 7 years before.

1970 is also the year of birth of the Blues-world champions who are Christian Karembeu and Emmanuel Petit. But also the twins Frank and Ronald de Boer, hinge essential to this damn dream of the team of the netherlands, which has never won a trophy.

This same year also gave birth to the two pillars of what is known as the “Big Six”, that is to say, the six super best models that have marked the end of the decade of the 80’s and the following decade. Is Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, said that she won 10 million dollars a year ! The other four are Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Tatjana Patitz. She is also a fashion model, Melania Trump, also born that year, has chosen to target the White House. To each one his own destiny…

In the musical, vintage 1970’s would not have to hide. And there is something for all tastes. Saw the birth of Lara Fabian, including the tour of 50 years has been turned upside down by the Covid-19. But also very kitsch, but oh so effective, Mariah Carey, the loser of the Beck that is not more long and legendary guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante. If it is the small or big screen, the year was also very rich. He is the Uma Thurman, Matt Damon, Valérie lead to the creation of, Marina Foïs, Bruno Salomone, or Jonathan Zaccai. Not to mention the director Christopher Nolan (Batman begins, Inception, Interstellar, etc) and the man of the Eighth day, Pascal Duquenne, who was born… on the 8th of August. Don’t invent. Also add Sandrine Quétier, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, Benjamin Castaldi, Stephane Plaza, Pierre-Jean Chalençon and the chef Jean-François Piège. As well as the French Fred Courtadon, who has not left to the memory of the Belgians after his visit to the RTBF and as a moderator favorite in the year 2000, and the champagne Maureen Dor that was passed by any party in Canal +, We’ve tried everything, from Laurent Ruquier, PLEASE Comedy on TF1 (with Philippe Risoli), etc