Margaret Qualley : “Sophia Coppola has taught me to master my hand silly “

In the film “Once upon a Time in… Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, but it’s one that we note for its role as a hippie, flapper, at the short ultra short, wanting to charm Brad Pitt. To the point to match the other star of the film, a certain Margot Robbie ? Bluffing in Tarantino, the revelation of “Palo Alto” (2013) by Gia Coppola, impeccable in the series “The Leftlovers” (2014) and “Fosse/Verdon” (2019), it is always Margaret Qualley that we have seen dancing frantically in front of the camera Spike Jonze for Kenzo. The girl of the moment, this is it. Blue eyes, steel silhouette and delicious, Margaret was born of the marriage of actress Andy MacDowell, the star of “4 weddings and a enterement” or ” A day without end “, with the model, and musician, Paul Qualley. Picked by the celebrity from the cradle. Here it is today, rocketing into the great court, to the rank coveted ambassadors of the house of Chanel. Already the new face of the campaign of sunglasses 2020, it has just been chosen as the image of the bag ” Chanel 19 “, the last born of the French house. Flexible, flap and wearing a wide-spreading, this model is also the last designed by Karl Lagerfeld, before his disappearance on February 19, 2019. Fully directed by Sofia Coppola in collaboration with Virginie Viard, who had succeeded to the creator of the German, and shot by Steven Meisel, the campaign to capture alongside two other young women of our time : the French Marine Vacht and the Canadian Taylor Russell. Of independent women, the natural beauty and the free spirit, the desire pegged to the body of any grab around them. We had 5 questions to capture the style and desires of Margaret. Interview, fast, by e-mail.

IT. It is what effect be an ambassador for the house of Chanel ?

Margaret Qualley. I’m very excited and lucky to be a part of the family Chanel ! The team was very warm, caring and welcoming with me. I immediately felt a lot of support from them. Virginie Viard is amazing, it impresses me so much ! Thanks to his talents as a designer, I am the best version of myself when I wear her creations.

IT. If you had to choose a garment or accessory Chanel overcoat other, which would it be ?

Margaret Qualley. A black bag, definitely. A classic model, in leather, with a loop chain. Always flawless, one-piece totem pole that goes with everything. For example, I feel cool when I wear the ” Chanel 19 “. When I grow up, I want to be as cool as him !

IT. What did you feel in the face of Sofia Coppola ?

Margaret Qualley. I am a big fan of Sofia Coppola, and working with her was exciting. I have a side of wacky that it has helped me to master the better to express in front of the camera. Because, I admit, this is not always easy to repress…

©Chanel

IT. And in the face of Quentin Tarantino ? Same effect ?

Margaret Qualley. Quentin and Sofia are quite different but they have one thing in common : two legends of film with which I would have never imagined to work one day. And I pray to my lucky stars that their genius has taken hold of me !

IT. What are your plans ?

Margaret Qualley. I’m supposed to run with the French director Claire Denis in “The Stars at noon” [au côté de Robert Pattinson NDLR], a film freely inspired by the novel of Denis Johnson. I’m really looking forward to it ! Claire is a remarkable woman that I admire very much, the experience was great. And then there are other projects underway, but it is top secret for the moment. I would not want to bring bad luck !