Margot Robbie: 8 fascinating facts on the actress of Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie was in need of a little liquid courage before the sex scenes in the wolf of Wall Street

The characteristic scorching of The Wolf of Wall Street should not be under-estimated, given the way in which Margot Robbie, who played the woman desirable of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker corrupt, Naomi Lapaglia in the biopic, has said how difficult it was to film certain scenes. In fact, on the day of the uk premiere of the photo of Martin Scorsese in 2013, she revealed to Celebuzz that he had to be a triple shot of tequila, a favorite drink of hers, to calm her nerves before performing intimacy with his main man, Leonardo DiCaprio.