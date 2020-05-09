Margot Robbie : a Rare photo with her husband Tom Ackerley on the red carpet

Some of the celebrities mark over the red carpet than others. In its combi-pants Chanel,Margot Robbie has had its effect at the 77th ceremony of the Golden Globes, on January 5, 2020. But her outfit was not the only reason : for once, Margot Robbie was in the arms of her husband.

It is rare that Tom Ackerley out of the shadows. The producer of the film Me, Tonya (in which the beautiful Margot played the leading role of Tonya Harding) has made an exception to go support his wife during the Golden Globes 2020. The couple usually avoid being seen together, and avoids the spotlight like the plague. If they are beautiful and arrived well set, with Margot and Tom have not participated in a game of photocall as a couple. The only photo set that they have agreed to do that was with a couple of friends. And not just any ! They took the pose with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, before disappearing into the crowd of guests. The two couples fell one on the other side a little before moving forward on the red carpet they have decided to walk together.

Margot was nominated for the award for best actress in a supporting role for his performance in Scandal. The award was eventually handed to Laura Dern, whose monologue in Marriage Story will long be remembered.

Scandal is devoted to the accusations of sexual harassment Roger Ailes, former CEO of the tv channel and us Fox, was the subject. In reality, his alleged victims, journalists employed by the Fox, had broken the omerta and pushed the man to resign. Roger Ailes died on may 18, 2017.

While the fires ravage Australia, where she was born, the actress has taken hold of his account Instagram to share photos of his childhood. The opportunity to ask its subscribers to make donations to help the country, as much of the humanitarian point of view for the rescue of animals.