Margot Robbie, admits that his first job was to sell sandwiches in Subway

Margot Robbie has admitted that his first job was to sell sandwiches

The famous actress nominated for the next Oscars in its 92nd edition, Margot Robbie, has confessed that his first job was in Subway, the sale of sandwiches, where she was able to be the employee of the year and he is not ashamed of such a fact.

On 9 February next, the wonderful Margot Robbie is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the drama of 2019 “Bombshell“and seeks to win his first Oscar.

Even the australian actress is only 29 years old, who is one of the biggest stars of HollywoodHad to start from scratch and is that before her acting career has given birth, it was sandwiches in Metro.

“I had all kinds of work. Before” Neighbours “, I was working at Subway,” said Robbie in an interview with the EVENT in 2013, referring to his first role as an actress.

“I’ve worked in restaurants, behind the bar, in the kitchen, I have been in retail sales for two years, I did a job of secretary”, he added.

After its third year “Neighbors“Robbie has signed a contract with the company for talent management Management 360 and he moved to Los Angeles where he worked on another tv show, “Pan Am”, which has opened the door to greater opportunities, including a role in the drama of 2013 “The wolf of Wall Street“.

Robbie, Which is the eighth actress the best paid in 2019, according to Forbes, earning $ 23.5 million in the last year is not only a talent on the screen:

In 2014, she and her husband Tom ackerley co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company that focuses on the narration of the animated stories by women.

Margot not the only star of Hollywood It started from the bottom. Prior to that Kevin Bacon had his first big chance, he cleaned tables in New York so that he could live. Melissa McCarthy has worked at Starbucks when she moved for the first time in Los Angeles to continue to play.

While Robbie has emerged as one of the most successful of his generation, his family was not always in agreement with his professional trajectory:

“My family has no connection with the entertainment industry, so when I started playing, everyone thought that it was fun, but when are you going to get a real job? “, He commented.

