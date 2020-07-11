Margot Robbie and Jude Law in the upcoming movie live-action Peter Pan

Great movie, great actors. The cast of the upcoming movie live-action Peter Pan he gradually reveals his cast and already makes my mouth water. If you already knew that Peter Pan will be played by the young Alexander Molony, and Wendy will be played by the Ever Anderson, (the eldest daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson), we now know who will play the role of Captain hook and Tinkerbell. Guess what ?

A beginning of casting XXL

After The Hollywood Reporterthis is the fantastic Jude Law, who will play Captain hook, and the brilliant Margot Robbie in the role of the fairy Tinkerbell. But the media, however, specify that the casting is confirmed !

Still no shoot date has been announced, then it will still be a little wait before venturing towards the second star to the right and straight on until morning.