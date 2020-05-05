Margot Robbie and other actresses of Hollywood’s bash in a video epic

At the initiative of the stunt woman, new zealander Zoë Bell, best known for playing in films by Quentin Tarantino as The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodseveral american stars have been involved in a fight in line exclusively for women.

The video is inspired from another very similar to that of the stunt were posted a few weeks ago. The idea is that a first person gives a punch to the camera and that, in the following sequence, another cash flow, and react in turn. With a few sound effects and the use of objects more or less dangerous, the result is more successful.

In the case of the Bell video, the participants are all women. Among the familiar faces, one can quote those of Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry, among others.

Fans of Tarantino will see references to his films, like when the actress Daryl Hannah dresses up as a nurse in her character of Elle Driver in Kill Bill and hits the camera with what looks like a syringe. Or like when Julia Butters, the young actress of 11 years who has had an exchange memorable with Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, appears.

And while Robbie hits the camera with the bat, Harley Quinn, the character she embodies in Suicide SquadLucy Lawless did the same with the chakram used by his iconic character in Xena the warrior.

