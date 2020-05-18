Margot Robbie and the team of “Shameless” are teaming up for a series Netflix

(Relaxnews) – The australian actress Margot Robbie and the duo of John Wells – Molly Smith Metzler of the series “Shameless” (US version) on Showtime agreed to adapt “Maid”, the memoirs of Stephanie Land.

The series will be an adaptation of the book “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s will to Survive,” Stephanie Land, a book published in 2019 and tells the story of a single mother become home to fight against poverty, and to provide a roof for her children.

Molly Smith Metzler officiera writing, executive producing and will therefore be “showrunner” of the series. John Wells via his own production company and Erin Jontow will also be in the production. This will also be the case for Margot Robbie through his company LuckyChap Entertainment. The writer Stephanie Land will be incorporated in the artistic decisions.

Warner Bros. Television who is related to John Wells on an agreement on long-term will be the studio reference. “‘Maid’ is a portrait poignant that chronicle the life of Stephanie Land, its conflicts, its victories, and the book has the power to connect with people all over the world, who identify with her struggles and her journey to success,” said Channing Dungey, executive vice president, original series for Netflix.