Margot Robbie appropriates a look of the latest fashion show Jacquemus

Cape town on the Provence is the birthplace of the creator fetish in Paris for several seasons, Simon Porte Jacquemus. In Paris, but not that : Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski… Many american women appropriate the sexy signature of the figure of the young guard creative French. It is now the turn of the australian actress Margot Robbie succumbing to the dressing room signed Jacquemuson the occasion of the berlin premiere of the film Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, in which she lends her traits to Sharon Tate.

“The Dress Manosque”, a view of the parade Jacquemus spring-summer 2020

Called “The Dress Manosque”this room spotted during the parade spring-summer 2020 at Valensole comes in olive green and dresses of volumes dramatized, enhanced small buttons. Side accessories, Margot Robbie chose jewelry Agmes as well as shoes Tabitha Simmons. A true lesson of style, orchestrated by his stylist Kate Youngalso the source of its latest silhouettes, in Chanel or Oscar de la Renta.

