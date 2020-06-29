Margot Robbie arrives in the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Margot Robbie part in the collision ! The comedian australian will be the protagonist of a new film in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. After having lent their features to Sharon Tate in Once upon a Time in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino and the figure skater Tonya Harding in To Me, Tonyathe biopic signed Craig Gillespie, Margot Robbie is going to happen this time in the skin of a woman pirate.

As reported The Hollywood Reporterthe actress will take the lead role in a movie that still do not know the name or the plot, but will not be linked to the original series as used by Johnny Depp. Neither the project of reboot led by Keira Kneightley and whose drafting has been entrusted to Craig Mazin, the creator and producer of the series Chernobyl.