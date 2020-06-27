Margot Robbie arrives in the universe of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

FILM – After his now-famous character of Harley Quinn, the actress Margot Robbie is going to leave the world of Gotham City to reach the one of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The star revealed in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, once again, teamed with the screenwriter of “Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse the history of Harley Quinn”, Christina Hodson.

This new project is not really part of the saga, with Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley, but it will be a feature of the film, with new characters, accurate Variety.

It has nothing to do with the reboot of the franchise, announced last October and is directed by Ted Elliott, screenwriter of the first four films, and Craig Mazin, the creator of the series “Chernobyl”.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who has already produced five movies of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, however, will be present at the output of the two projects.

The saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is one of the most lucrative of the movie: “she has already delivered $ 4.5 billion.

