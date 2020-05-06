Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the return of Clint Eastwood… the output VOD of the week

The movie theaters are closed, but the VOD platforms are adapted to the containment and offer in advance of the films available in theaters there are still a few weeks.
A waiver of the TNC, provided for in the emergency law, allows “in exceptional cases” to shorten the four months required between the output of a film in cinemas and its exploitation in DVD or VoD.
Related Post: Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill : her husband is a famous actor, check out which !
The Case Of Richard Jewell“data-reactid=”34″>The Case Of Richard Jewell
Read more on BFMTV.com
“data-reactid=”36″>Read more on BFMTV.com