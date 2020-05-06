Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the return of Clint Eastwood… the output VOD of the week

By
Kim Lee
-
0
43


The movie theaters are closed, but the VOD platforms are adapted to the containment and offer in advance of the films available in theaters there are still a few weeks.

A waiver of the TNC, provided for in the emergency law, allows “in exceptional cases” to shorten the four months required between the output of a film in cinemas and its exploitation in DVD or VoD.

The Case Of Richard Jewell“data-reactid=”34″>The Case Of Richard Jewell

Read more on BFMTV.com
“data-reactid=”36″>Read more on BFMTV.com

Has to read also

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here