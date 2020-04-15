Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the return of Clint Eastwood… the output VOD of the week

The movie theaters are closed, but the VOD platforms are adapted to the containment and offer in advance of the films available in theaters there are still a few weeks.

A waiver of the TNC, provided for in the emergency law, allows “in exceptional cases” to shorten the four months required between the output of a film in cinemas and its exploitation in DVD or VoD.

Are concerned 1917 Sam Mendes and Strong with Melha Bedia, but also Birds of Preywith Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, or even the last Clint Eastwood, The Case Of Richard Jewell. Follow the guide.

Birds of Prey

Spin-off of Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey is a burlesque comedy, high where Margot Robbie embodies with relish his character’s sociopath finally freed from the clutches of the Joker. Dive in a Gotham City more dangerous than ever, while the terrible Black Mask is at her heels, Harley Quinn dream only of one thing: to enjoy in peace his egg sandwich. A film news, on the simple pleasures in times of crisis.

Available on Channel VOD FilmoTV, MyTF1VOD, and Orange.

The Case Of Richard Jewell

At 89 years old, Clint Eastwood is still in great shape. The american director continues in spite of his great age to sign one film a year. Released in January, The Case Of Richard Jewell revisits the attack on the olympic games in Atlanta in 1996. Clint Eastwood narrates the story of a security agent suspected wrongly of having placed a bomb and caught up in a hunt for media that has shattered his life.

Available on the 13th of April on Channel VOD FilmoTV, MyTF1VOD, and Orange.

Sonic

Preceded by a reputation for disastrous because of the design missed the famous blue hedgehog, Sonic the movie was able to straighten the bar by becoming, for the moment, the second biggest hit of the year behind Bad Boys III. Praised for the design revamped its main character, the film also marks the comeback of Jim Carrey (in the role of Dr. Robotnik) on the front of the stage.

Available on Channel VOD FilmoTV, MyTF1VOD, and Orange.

A couch in Tunis

The actress, iranian Golshifteh Farahani is the headliner of this comedy sunny and bubbly, which met in February last a fine success in the cinema. First film of Manele Labidi, A couch in Tunis follows a woman back in Tunisia after the revolution of 2011 to open a private practice of psychoanalysis.

Available on Channel VOD FilmoTV, MyTF1VOD, and Orange.

Tiger Tail

Co-creator of the hit series Masters of nonethe screenwriter Alan Yang returns to Netflix with Tigertail. In this drama autobiographical, he was inspired by the story of his father, to draw up from the 1950s to the present day, the portrait of a generation of taiwanese are lost in their memories after having chosen to leave their country for the United States. A delicate film, and quite moving.

Available since April 10 on Netflix.

Selection of a Polar OCS

Experience the Festival of the Detective Movie Beaune distance on OCS. Cancelled due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the event dematerializing. The platform offers a selection of crime novels for comfort: cult series (The Wire, Sharp Objects), but also thrillers Spanish as effective as sticky (La Isla Minima, Dios nos perdone) and classics (The Ceremony Claude Chabrol, Reservoir Dogs Quentin Tarantino).

Available throughout the month of April on OCS.