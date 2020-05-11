Margot Robbie buys the rights to Tank Girl for a new adaptation

Quirk worship and the iconoclastic d’Allan Martin and Jaime Hewlett, Tank Girl would be poised to reinvest the cinema, taking along with it, the débotté, his gang kangaroos, his anus artificial, and its soutiff’ forms of missiles. The author of this comic underground announces that a new project would be on the side of the studio LuckyChapowned by a certain Margot Robbie.

After having played through two times the character ofHarley Quinn in cinema, the actress is spécialiserait and in the heroines of comics eccentric, to the wardrobe varied. The thematic, sometimes punk, sometimes feminists Tank Girleven as the aesthetics of unlikely Hewlett and his love of colourful dress, their, would fit perfectly to the project manager Birds of Prey where you can already feel a confluence of similar ideas. The clothes, the absurdity of a general and a heroine who does not let it dictate her conduct by her male counterparts.

After Allan Martinit’s been several months LuckyChap working on a new adaptation of Tank Girl. Remains to be seen if it will actually be in production phase – you can imagine that the commercial success of Birds of Prey could help, if any, and avoid for this book to join the pile of works deemed inadaptables or not enough interesting for the general public.

Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned the rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months into development. We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators. pic.twitter.com/7RxbV4qLFt — Alan Martin (@AlienMartian23) September 9, 2019

The recovery of Tank Girl the film could benefit from his previous attempt : the movie (1995) Rachel Talalay with Lori Petty, Ice-T and Naomi Watts will become, over the years, a kind of cult object and weird for lovers of series B post-apocalyptic. To see if a distributor feels ready to take the risk.

From our side, we would be quite happy to find the brilliant chef costume Erin Benach on the graphic universe of Tank Girlwhere’s daddy Gorillaz it was given to heart joy to apply to held her vision of the ideal punk rock. On this subject, we advise you to read the Comics if this is not done yet.