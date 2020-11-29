Margot Robbie continues to steal sighs with her iconic Australian magazine cover

The beautiful actress Margot Robbie continues to steal sighs from her millions of followers with the beautiful photographs she took for one of the most important magazines in the world in its Australian edition

The beautiful Australian actress and model Margot Elise Robbie, better known as Margot Robbie, posed for the popular Vogue magazine in its Australian edition, where she is from.

The striking beauty of the 30-year-old actress is not a novelty, so she did not disappoint her admirers with the photographs taken for the successful magazine, where she highlights, in addition to a delicate figure, outlined eyes that give a deeper look.

It should be noted that her beauty is not the only attribute of Margot Robbie, as it is well known by all those who have had the honor of working with her, that in addition to having a beautiful face, she is a very nice and kind person, so who has become one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, loved and followed on social networks, as it always remains in trend.

The cover publication came to light in August last year and is considered to this day one of the most successful editions in Vogue history, having huge sales and rave reviews.

In the images provided by the magazine, the young model, Margot Robbie, wears an elegantly uncovered outfit, which shows her delicate back, while opting for natural and unkempt hair, with light waves and a makeup that fully emphasizes her eyes.

In the second photograph, the beautiful actress poses in front of the camera wearing a large denim jacket and the same tousled waves in her hair, which caused a stir among her millions of fans, receiving almost a million and a half likes and thousands. of flattering comments from Instagram users.

Currently, Margot Robbie has 22.3 million followers on her official account on Instagram, with 197 posts made as of March 21, 2014, when she shared her first image with the phrase “I Got Instagram” / “I have Instagram”. This photograph has 312,169 thousand likes.

Despite the fact that the famous actress does not constantly share photos or videos on her personal account on Instagram, her followers and admirers continue to monitor her content or other photos leaked in other digital media to continue flattering her.