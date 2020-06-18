Margot Robbie, Dianna Agron, Carey Mulligan… those actresses that we can see well to play the role of Lady Diana

Is the news of THE day : Kristen Stewart going to embody Lady Diana in the film ! In 2021, the american actress of 30 years which will start shooting a new film autobiographical called “Spencer” and directed by Pablo Larraín. An ad that has the effect of a bomb… and that’s hard to pass the public opinion. Here are some of the hours that the users of the internet shifts to a large extent on social networks to share his skepticism about the choice of the actress. Kristen Stewart, often described as “cold” and “without expression,” we’re going to be able to incarnate the famous princess English very jovial and solar energy ?

Those actresses who would have been able to embody Lady Diana

On Twitter, some have tried to find the actress to play the role of the mother of princes Harry and William. For our part we think of several big names such as Margot Robbie or Carey Mulligan are two actresses with the talent to be formidable.

There is also Diane Kruger, Kirsten Dunst Finally, Lily James, three beautiful actresses that have done no harm to add this line to your CV

Finally, there are also a couple of other actresses slightly lower in the center of attention, but they are so talented, who could easily slip into the skin of the princess disappeared. One thinks, for example, to Laura Carmichael, who played in the series Downtown Abbey, Dianna Agron is seen in Glee and Jodie Whittaker known for his role in Broadchurch.

Those who have already taken on the role of the famous princess

In 2013, the australian actress Naomi Watts played princess Diana in the film in the film entitled ” Diana “. In the last few months, the name of Emma Corrin is also in the mouth of all. English actress of 24 years was chosen to play the role of Diana in season 4 of the series of Netflix’s ” The Crown “… and all the world is talking about his striking resemblance to Lady Diana.

> What are the actresses who according to you, I would have been able to incarnate as Lady Diana in the film ?

Elizabeth Sall