Margot Robbie divine in a black dress strapless

On the occasion of the 92nd Oscars, Margot Robbie wore a black uniform and elegant. Check out her look for this exceptional evening !

Margot Robbie showing of two films named

Without surprise, Margot Robbie was very present Sunday, 9 February for the Oscars. In fact, the actress is showing of two films that will be highlighted at this evening, Scandalfrom Charlize Theron and Once upon a time… in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino.

The pretty blonde is part of the nominees for the category of a supporting role female for the film Scandal where she plays a young journalist, ambitious victim of harassment.

A black dress strapless

For this occasion, the actress Margot Robbie opted for a beautiful dress from the famous French fashion house, Chanel. She wore a long strapless gown of black colour adorned with a jewel at the level of the chest. The short veil is tied to the level of his arms made this outfit entirely original. You can say it, elegance was the watchword for the look of the american star.

A beauty chic and elegant

To perfect her look, the actress had chosen a beauty, very chic. Her eyelids were masked by a pretty eyeshadow with pink shimmer, and its mouth wore a beautiful bright red color. A makeup classic, but very stylish !

Side hairstyle, Margot Robbie had pinned her hair on the side and had opted for a wavy very subtle, which put the blond in value.

A look very different from the Cannes film festival

In the month of may, 2019, on the occasion of the Cannes film festival, Margot Robbie appeared alongside Quentin Tarantino in an outfit very different. She was wearing a strapless short dress of color pink slightly glittery. An outfit glamour that it was going to delight.

One thing is for sure, Margot Robbie remains sublime regardless of the style of her outfit.