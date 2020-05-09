Margot Robbie feels now as an adult’

Margot Robbie has had to learn to say “no” before you feel adult.

The actress, 29-year-old was only 17 years old when she left home after receiving a role in the soap opera australian ‘Neighbours’ but the star of ‘Birds of Prey’ – who is now married to Tom Ackerley – has long felt like a “child who was trying to do things in the adult” , and it is only recently that it deems to have matured as she feels now able to take control of his life.

The actress said, in the digital issue of January of the magazine GLAMOUR UK: “I have not felt it suddenly as an adult at 17 years old because I had left the house and I lived alone.

“It [son départ de chez ses parents] I don’t feel adult, it made me feel like a child who was trying to do things as an adult. I start [aujours’hui] only to feel adult, learning to say no.

“I had a lot to do during the greater part of my childhood; to say “no” and have the balls to say “no”.

“I have always been a blessed yes-yes, so I feel much more adult and in control of my life when I can say “no”; I know what I want and if I know that this is not it and well, I’m not going to do it!”.

Margot has also admitted that he found it “scary” the fact of moving to Melbourne [aussi jeune] to turn ‘The Neighbors’, but has said that this first experience had strengthened his confidence in herself.

She said : “I didn’t know anyone in Melbourne, and it was scary. I’ve certainly had moments where I’ve thought “I can do it, I’m an independent woman”, and then ‘M**of, it is so hard and scary, maybe I’ll not get there.”

“I had a lot of moments like this when I started to play in the soap opera ‘Neighbours’ and that I was just trying to understand life.”

After leaving the soap opera, the star of the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street (The Wolf of Wall Street) has moved to the United States and was able to appreciate the fact of having been able, once again, take a “new departure” in a country where she knew no one.

The actress of australian origin has added : “and Then, the next big departure was three years later when I moved to the United States, and that I had the impression of having a slate as clean and fresh because no one in the U.s. knew who I was.

“Maybe some people had heard of the soap opera ‘Neighbours’, but they had never seen, so I had regained my anonymity for a while, which gave me a sense liberating, which allowed me to realize that it was actually a new beginning.

“I have had the opportunity to rebuild the image of the actress that I wanted to become and reshape my career.”