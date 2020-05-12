Margot Robbie has a lot on her friends

You will soon see in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt to appear at this Wednesday. In the meantime, Margot confesses to us live outside of the star system. His secret: be surrounded by childhood friends.

Be the partner of Leo and Brad in a film by Tarantino is a nice gift, no?

And how! I had written a letter to Quentin to tell him that I was a fan of him. It is like this that he offered me the role of Sharon Tate. This is something that I never expected.

You’re often seen dancing in “OUATIH”. Have you taken dance classes?

I love to dance with me as soon as there is music, and I am the first one to me dancing in an evening out with friends. For this shoot, Tarantino introduced me to Toni Basil, who choreographed all the films of Elvis Presley. She has taught me to move like in the 1960s. She also told me full of anecdotes on the evenings when she was with Steve McQueen, Roman Polanski, and also the real Sharon Tate, she envelopes it.

What are the stars of Hollywood that fascinate you now that you are part of this environment?

I am totally null and void for this kind of things, because I can spend ten minutes next to Beyoncé without even recognize it (laughs). That to me is really happened! When I go to a festival, it is for me to have fun with my girlfriends, simply.

Who are your real friends?

My husband, Tom Ackerley, is my best friend. And I have the same girlfriends I had at the age of four years. We have created our production company for film projects and it’s great to be surrounded by friends who know me since childhood. I know that I can totally trust, and it is a way to protect me from the traps of show-biz.

Is it true that you get dozens of proposals a month?

Possible. The advantage of having friends is that they know me by heart and not talk to me about projects that could be me with a passion. We also want to develop our own original stories.

One of the forceful scenes of “Once Upon A Time” is when your character Sharon Tate discovers his image on a movie poster. Do you have a memory similar?

Yes, and unforgettable. I saw my head on posters to 20 metres high in full-Time Square in New York. It was only a few months that I was in the United States and I had to turn the pilot of the series “Pan Am”. I even have a photo of me in front of one of these giant posters, so I was proud of myself.

