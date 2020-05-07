Margot Robbie has explained the absence of the Joker from Jared Leto

In February, he finally reaches the cinemas Birds of prey While the fans await the first -, Margot Robbie he has explained why he is not in the movie Joker of Jared Leto.



In a few weeks, we will be able to finally enjoy Birds of preyone of the new films DC. This film will play Harley quinn, a character that one could see in Suicide Squad and he has stolen many glances to the side of the Joker of Jared Leto. Now Margot Robbie He explained why this character does not appear in his film.

Although the Joker of Jared Leto It has not been as well received by the fans Harley quinnmany wondered if the actor would be Birds of prey. But of course, the answer is a resounding no. In the latest statements of Margot Robbie To ComicBook, the actress wanted to explain the reasons that separated Joker from the movie.

“Either it was a complete story on Harley Quinn and the Joker, the Joker should be out of sight. I really wanted to see Harley in a gang of girls, and I felt that there was a big gap in the market for an action film featuring a set of girls. I felt that nobody was doing it and I didn’t understand why, especially a comedy film ” said the actress.

Actress and producer

Without a doubt, you may also find that Margot Robbie prevailed during the pre-production of Birds of prey. His role of producer was really critical to advance the project (it is she who has found the director and he has made the pitch before the studio). It remains for us to wait for its release and see if the movie meets the expectations of the fans, and if we can raise $ 52 million during its first week as expected.

The raptors will arrive in theaters Spanish on February 7, 2020.

