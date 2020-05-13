Margot Robbie : her dresses the most sexy on red carpet

At 28 years old, Margot Robbie is already a veteran of the red carpet. Introduced to the public in 2013 in the film of Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street” australian actress segues from role to success. Among them : “Suicide Squad” of the universe film DC Comics in 2016 and “Me, Tonya” in 2018, which earned him a nomination for the Golden Globes, the BAFA, as well as the prestigious Oscars. If it radiates to the cinema, the pretty blonde is also illustrated on the red carpet in looks that are always glamorous, and bold. Whether for a gala dinner or a pre-first movie, the actress has a certain fondness for the sexy dresses and graphics, which highlight its silhouette. Lightweight neckline, games of transparencies, naked shoulders, dress slit or a low back dress-nude : Margot Robbie has adopted a style that is noticed, insanely sexy while remaining ultra-feminine. A sleight-of-complex that the australian actress is brilliantly at almost every red carpet. Zoom on her dresses the most sexy spotted on the red carpet.