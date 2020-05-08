Margot Robbie: her life has not really changed after the wedding

The life of Margot Robbie has not changed since she got married.

The actress, 29-year-old married film director Tom Ackerley three years ago, and although their relationship is “awesome”, she does not think that marriage had affected their life more than that.

She told OK! Magazine: “I love being married. Married life is great, but my life has not really changed.

“When Tom and I we met, we were best friends and we were roommates.

“Today, we are married but we are still best friends and roommates, so it’s almost the same thing.”

In addition, the actress ‘Scandal’ has confessed that she continues to sleep, every night, with her teddy bear named Bunny – she has since his birth – though it should not be to the taste of her husband.

When she was recently asked for a new podcast in the W magazine ‘Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg’ – in which the guests speak of a person, a place, a thing, a positive event and a negative event that has shaped their identities – Margot, who chose Bunny as an object of choice, said: “My husband always throws Bunny out of the bed because it is, of course, that this is a little ridiculous that I have to sleep with Bunny. Maybe he is a little jealous that Bunny always has the priority in the bed. When he believes I am asleep, it throws Bunny out of bed, and I get angry with him.”

And although Margot had named his aunt as the person who has been very inspired, she has not lost time to speak of its partners ‘Scandal’ [le film basé sur le scandale révélé en 2016 dans lequel le président de Fox News a été accusé de harcèlement sexuel à l’encontre de journalistes], Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.

The actress of 29 years said, about Nicole: “I remember thinking: “Jeez, I understand why it is Nicole Kidman”.

“From the second they said “action”, she went on to identify a charism crazy. I couldn’t leave her eyes. Everything she said, even if this was not a line extremely deep, all of a sudden, she felt powerful. And I was in total admiration. It was so cool to see it in my eyes. I remember I said: “Ok, I understand. I understand why she is who she is because it’s magic”.