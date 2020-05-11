Margot Robbie in negotiations to play in the comedy “Fools Day”

(Relaxnews) – The australian actress could play the role of a teacher in the heart of the joke that has turned a drama into a comedy for New Line, has revealed the american media. Still in discussions, Margot Robbie is also interested to co-produce “Fools Day” through his production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

“Fools Day” tells the story of how a class of CM1 has accidentally killed their teacher after having played an April fool’s joke that has gone wrong. Convinced that they will go to prison if anyone ever discovered it, they then attempt to hide the body before the police arrived to give them a lesson on the dangers of the drug.

If the discussions are successful, Margot Robbie may play the role of the teacher, described as a secondary role, says Variety. Negotiations that could also cause it to be one of the producer executive of this comedy through his company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Edward Norton, preached among the producers.

Based on the short film of the same name signed by Cody Blue Snider, “Foold Day” will retain its original producer who will sign at the crossing scenario with the help of Shane Snider and Keatyn Leen.

Now to the poster of the latest Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie will resume his role of Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey”, coming up in February 2020, and the result of “Suicide Squad” (summer 2021).