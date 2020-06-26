Margot Robbie in the poster for the next Pirates of the Caribbean

While a sixth film is still in development, Margot Robbie will be the star of a new project of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Walt Disney.

The The Hollywood Reporter reports that the writer of Birds of Prey, Christina Hodson – also in charge of The Flash and Batgirl – write the following Pirates of the Caribbean that is going to be used by Margot Robbie.

Although we do not have any item in the timeline, sources report that the film is not supposed to be a spin-off of the franchise, directed by Jack Sparrow, but rather a new original story with new characters. It is not the sixth installment is currently in development.

Jerry Bruckheimerthat is attached to the franchise since its inception in the year 2003, will produce the project again with Margot Robbie and Christina Hodsonwhile production of the sixth film of the franchise which will stay in the world of Jack Sparrow.