Margot Robbie is going to play a game of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for Disney

Margot Robbie is definitely the odds of Hollywood. The Australian will be, therefore, to hoist the sails of the franchise of the pirates, the most famous of the hollywood movie, ” Pirates of the Caribbean “. The star of “once upon a Time in Hollywood” is expected to play as a female character at the center of the action in this new episode of the saga. Not going to the sea alone, because it will come with Christina Hodson, the writer of ” Birds of Prey “, which the actress also was the producer.

Although the details of the plot are still kept in the secret of the chest of Davey Jones, The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed the informationbelieves that the project is in full development, is not intended to be a sequel to the franchise of long standing, which had for centre the pirate Jack Sparrow, but a completely original story with new characters. The last episode of the series that dates back to the year 2017, with ” Pirates of the Caribbean : The Revenge of Salazar “.

The new project would, therefore, be separate from the reboot of the legendary series, which has made the beautiful Johnny Depp. To lead this new beginning is already known, at the helm, Ted Elliott, screenwriter of the first “Pirates”, and Craig Mazin, while basking in the success of his series of ” Chernobyl “. An explosive cocktail, therefore, to attract a new audience.

Of course, the two projects will not be possible without the papa of hollywood blockbusters, the producer of a long series, Jerry Bruckheimer.