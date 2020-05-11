Margot Robbie is loose in the first trailer of Bird…

If Suicide Squad, film stamped DC released in 2016, has been a half-failure, criticism and public, does not prevent that the film will right a sequel and a spin-off : the latter is worn by Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn, one of the enemy of Batman, but mostly known for being the girlfriend – now-ex-girlfriend – the Joker (which he has a right to his “biopic” with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and in a film signed Todd Phillips). Crazy and creepy in it as well. But badass. And fun. An unusual person who really deserved his own story.

It is on the air The hymn to love Edith Piaf that we rediscovered, undermined way mid-lolita mi-punk, and surrounded by her new friends ‘super-heroines emancipated” as it is. There are Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Dinah Lance / Black Canary), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Helena Bertinelli / Huntress) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya, a police of Gotham). And then, there are the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), in the line of sight of the big, bad service, because there is necessarily a : this is Roman Sionis, ” said the Black Mask, with Ewan McGregor (and companion of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the city for info…). Directed by Cathy Yan, director american of chinese origin, Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn – its full title – will be released in French cinemas on February 19, 2020.

