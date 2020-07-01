Margot Robbie is ready to play the Pirates of the Caribbean

To the collision ! The famous franchise of Disney studios embarks on a new adventure, that’s not going to see the return of the famous Jack Sparrow of Johnny Depp, but the arrival of a woman at the controls of the ship.

Since he landed with a crash on the film in 2003, the saga Pirates of the Caribbean inspired by a reminder of the attraction of the same name, in Disneyland, has experienced some wonderful adventures.

With Johnny Depp in what is (almost) to be your role is the most emblematic, the whimsical Jack Sparrow, she has seen no less than five films to throw the anchor in the dark rooms. And, then, on the platforms of VOD, including the box of SFR.

But if she is one of the most lucrative franchises in the history of the seventh art, with a total of more than $ 4.5 billion cattle in the world, it is what it is, it is clear that she had lost part of his breath in these last few years. It is not a problem for the house with the big ears. The solution ? We offer a change of image, of course ! Even having to separate from his iconic hero…

Margot Robbie to conquer new horizons

It is thus that one learns, in the columns of the The Hollywood Reporter last Friday, as Disney prepares a Pirates of the Caribbean with a new star for the poster : Margot Robbie ! Like what the australian actress is definitely on the rise at this time. Puts Tarantino in his Once upon a Time in Hollywood…she has starred alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in Scandalbefore taking the service under the covers of the Harley Quinn to his origin story Birds of Prey.

And while we are waiting still The Suicide Squadsigned, this time, James Gunn, or even in the plastic skin of Barbie for Greta Gerwig, she is now announced to be the successor of Johnny Depp and try to regild the blazon of the pirates of Disney. This new film is not so much planned as a spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbeanas specified in the journal, but rather as a completely different way and original story with characters never seen before.

Not one, but two new Pirates of the Caribbean ?

If the story is, precisely, remains in itself, for the moment, mysterious, The Hollywood Reporter for more details on the team that will develop the next installment for the big screen. Margot Robbie, will and Christina Hodson, the writer of Birds of Prey for the studies of Mickey have relied on the script for this new adventure. And the good news for fans of the franchise, is that its historical producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, said, “Mr. Blockbuster”, it will be nice to return to oversee the project.

This, although it has already been a reboot of the series in the drawers ! The magazine of the american entertainment is indeed reminiscent of another movie that was supposed to revive had announced late last year. Written by Ted Elliott (regular) and Craig Mazin (the creator of Chernobyl), this last being a separate project. This would be not one, but two new Pirates of the Caribbean that should soon stop !

Source : The Hollywood Reporter