Margot Robbie is shipped with a “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Mexico city.- Margot Robbie is the new protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanin a new independent film of the saga Johnny Depp.

This is an alternate universe series of movies that we already know. The Pirates of the Caribbean Margot Robbie is the reboot of the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Margot Robbie set sail with the help of his screenwriter Birds of prey, Christina Hodson.

The writer has been hired to give a feminine face of the history of pirates Disneywith the actress of fashion as the protagonist.

This is going to be an original story with new characters, inspired by the attraction at Disneyland’s Pirates, published on Friday by the THR.

For the moment, the details of the story are jealously guarded.

While the saga is very popular with Johnny Depp is continuing with a new story, with a screenplay by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

With five films Pirates of the Caribbean series is a series of successful and lucrative, which has been reported almost five thousand million dollars. But in recent years, it has fallen and they want to bring back to life.

We recently saw Margot It was once … in Hollywoodnext to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Also in Birds of preywhich even is promoted in Mexico.

DO YOU REMEMBER? Margot Robbie in Mexico

The actress traveled to Mexico in January to introduce the tape. The birds of prey and emancipation to fantastic of a Harley Quinnin the first in which his followers have had access to be the first to see the band of DC Comics.

The actresses were joined by Margot Robbie Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winsteadthey were very accessible all afternoon, took selfies with attendees and signed autographs.

