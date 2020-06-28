Margot Robbie, known for her role as Harley Quinn, will have the main role in the next Pirates of the Caribbean

what is essential

The Australian Margot Robbie, it was announced that the first function of the next panel of the wise “Pirates of the Caribbean”. This new opus will be the exact opposite of the previous five films.

We knew that the distinctive role of the famous Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad” in 2016). She took the skin of Naomi Lapaglia in the Wolf of Wal Street (2013) : Margot Robbie, 29, is going to take the first function of the next installment of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”. A way for the young actress to re-establish links with Christina Hodson, director of “Birds of Prey and the fabulous history of Harley Quinn”, who will be in charge of the hands in the film.

According to the u.s. magazine Variety, the Australian will be part of the cast of a block buster that does not look anything like the other. Not Johnny Depp, not Keira Knightley : this is the sixth panel of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” is going to propose a totally different story and is separate from the previous films. Announced last October, will be driven by the screenwriter Ted Elliott (who had already worked in the first four episodes of the saga), and the creator of the series “Chernobyl”, Craig Mazin.

Another movie in parallel

Will also be present Jerry Bruckheimer, who had already produced the first five films of the “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In parallel, another film of the saga soon realized. This other footage is presented as a reboot of the saga. The actress Karen Gillan came over to play as one of the leading roles in the movie.