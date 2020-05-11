Margot Robbie, look, beauty

Born in Australia in 1990, this pretty blonde with eyes of emerald is revealed, in 2013, by Martin Scorsese, who gives her the leading female role in The Wolf Wall Street. High between the farm of his grandparents, and the surf lessons on the Gold Coast, Margot Robbie has a plastic ideal of Barbie, a character that it will be soon on the big screen. This child has also contributed to the momentum of the actress, without a priori : paisley hair and make-up clown-like for Suicide Squada face pitted by the smallpox in Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland, short fringe and hair teasing way the 1990s in Me, Tonya… Strong feminist, she supports the movement Time’s Up and has created his own production company to develop movies around female characters strong. A character determination and who have liked the house of Chanel. After recently crept into the skin of Sharon Tate for Once upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, the actress is ready for a new role : muse of the new perfume Gabrielle Essence of Chanel.