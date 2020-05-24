Margot Robbie might play the Fairy Tinkerbell in the live-action !

According to Melty, australian actress Margot Robbie was reportedly approached to play the Fairy Tinkerbell in the live-action Peter Pan

Since several months, or even years, Disney found a tip that’s worth a lot, without breaking the head. In effect, we have a right to remakes of the greatest cartoons of the firm’s big-eared for some time now. The Lion King, Aladdin, lady and The Trampand soon, Mulan or Peter Pan. Indeed, the latter could also be entitled to the remake in live-action. Eh to play the role of the Fairy Tinkerbell, the famous little fairy that follows the every move of his friend’s steering wheel, Margot Robbie would be in pole position.

A question arises now: the live-action will be different from the cartoon ? Probably not. The film based on the adventures of Peter Pan would be exactly the same as the cartoon to the level of the story.

So we need to know who is going to play the main role of Peter Pan. In any case, for his sidekick, Margot Robbie could be the person chosen.

Margot Robbie may play the role of Tinkerbell in the live-action Peter Pan

If some are fans of Peter Paneither the cartoon or the future live-action, you’ve no doubt already seen the name of Jenifer Lawrence out. In fact, the one that plays in the saga Hunger Games, should also play the role of Tinkerbell. As a new times know Melty.

In reality, it could actually been able to take this role. However, it is not at all the same project. Jenifer Lawrence, really chosen to play the little fairy, but in a film based on her story. So we will be able to find the first, in a live-action dedicated to the little steering wheel. Eh, without doubt, Margot Robbie in the live-action picking up the cartoon of origin.

Remains to be seen if Margot Robbie is going to play in the film Peter Pan. The answer should arrive in the next few months.

Tags : Jenifer Lawrence – live-action – Margot robbie – Margot Robbie live-action – Margot Robbie peter Pan – mcetv – peter pan – Peter Pan Disney – Peter Pan live-action