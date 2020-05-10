Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron : charming trio on the red carpet

The photographers only had eyes for them. Tuesday, 10 December, the trio formed by Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron has made a sensation on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles. The three actresses attended the premiere of the film “Bombshell” (” Scandal ” in French), Jay Roach, in which they represent the heroines main. And for this new appearance under the fire of projectors, the trio was more of an accomplice than ever. Gestures, loving glances, smiles, mischievous… The three women have proved that their friendship was indeed real.

During the event, Nicole Kidman was wearing a jacket, blazer black, glittering, Margot Robbie had preferred a long, floaty dress in shades of pastel, while Charlize Theron opted for a short dress black, so Gatsby.

A film inspired from real facts

This is the scandal that made a lot of noise in the american media. “Bombshell,” which recounts the true story of Roger Ailes, CEO of the tv channel controversial Fox News, who has been ruled out of the chain after having been accused of sexual harassment towards journalists. Directed by Jay Roach (” My father-in-law and I, ” and ” All the Way “), the film is about his eviction and then his fall, including several journalists who dare break the silence to denounce the unacceptable. Charlize Theron interpreter journalist Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman portrays the journalist Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie lends his features to Kayla Pospisil. “Bombshell,” to be released in theatres on January 22.