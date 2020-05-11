Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman… : The women of Hollywood get together

A new season awards begins on the planet Movie ! The stars prepare it with style, in the image of Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson. On Monday evening, the two women attended the evening of the magazine It, dedicated to the women of Hollywood…

It is the Four Seasonsin Beverly Hills, that the american stars of the seventh art are combined ! Monday 14 October 2019, the magazine It has celebrated the publication of its annual number dedicated to the most influential women in the film industry. Margot Robbie was among the guests.

All dressed in black (in Ralph Lauren Collection, collection fall-winter 2019), the heroine of the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood a sensation with photographers ! They were able to capture his reunion with Nicole Kidman, also dressed by the house Ralph Lauren.

The two actresses of 29 and 52 years had crossed a few hours earlier in the scenes of the show Ellenpresented by Ellen DeGeneres.